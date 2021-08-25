Posted: Aug 25, 2021 9:22 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 10:16 AM

Tom Davis

It went so well twice last year that Oklahoma Wesleyan University Baskeball Coach Donnie Bostwick is doing it again.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Coach Bostwick announced that Freedom Fire will return to the Tower Center at Unity Square on Saturday, September 18 from 1pm to 10pm.

Bostwick said he is following God's lead in providing an event to "free" oneself from the enemy. According to Bostwick, the pandemic has been hanging on and with it, some people have fallen in some addictive and unhealthy practices due to isolation and other factors such as fear, mistrust and depression..

Coach Bostwick said the family and youth events will be held at venue from 1pm to about 5pm with the musical performances and faith-sharing events continuing on to about 10pm.

Musical artists for this fee event include: Stellar Award nominee for New Artist of the Year and Dove Award Nominee for Gospel Worship Song Jonathon Traylor; Two Time Dove Award Winner Beckah Shea; Local Rap Artist B-Wade; and others to be named later.