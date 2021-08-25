Posted: Aug 25, 2021 10:02 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 10:23 AM

Tom Davis

Fresh off a series of events, including the Phillips 66 Forum on August 17, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce President Sherri Wilt appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to bring us up to date on the organization's events.

Sherri said the Chamber is ready to host local and state Legislators from Oklahoma on August 26th at the Legislative Golf Outing at Adams Golf Course in Bartlesville. Registration and lunch is at 11am with a shot gun start is at 12:30pm. The cost is$125 per golfer or $500 per team of 4.

More events featuring marquee speakers are coming which incudes the Conoco Phillips Forum with Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance on Tuesday, September 14, at City Church in Bartlesville from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm.followed by the announcement that Governor Stitt will headline the forum event on Wednesday, October 6. A venue for this event has not been revealed.

Business After Hours is coming up at St. John Catholic School on Thursday, September 9, from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm at Father Lynch Hall, 8th & Keeler in Bartlesville.

The Chamber is also hosting Chamber U: Making Your Wbsite Work for You on Tuesday, September 21, at the Chamber offices and Women in Business: Finding Fraud on Wednesday, September 22, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Hillcrest Country Club 1901 Price Rd, in Bartlesville.