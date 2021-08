Posted: Aug 25, 2021 10:16 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 10:16 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management officials are informing drivers that West 800 Road from Highway 10 to North 4040 Road will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route at that time.