Posted: Aug 25, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

House Speaker Charles McCall and Representative Mark Vancuren commented Wednesday on former Rep. Dale Derby, who died in an accident Tuesday on Oologah Lake.

In a statement, McCall, a Republican from Atoka, said:

"Dale Derby was a man of honesty, character and integrity - a citizen who gave up two years of practicing medicine and financial prosperity to serve Oklahoma in hard economic times. As a member of the House, Rep. Dale Derby was a conservative solution seeker who worked with others to address issues of the state. On behalf of the House, our thoughts and prayers are with the Derby family during this tragic time.”

Derby, a Republican from Owasso and a physician and anesthesiology specialist, represented House District 74 in Tulsa and Rogers County for one term from 2016 to 2018 in the 56th Oklahoma Legislature.

The district is now represented by Vancuren, a Republican from Owasso. Vancuren said:

"It is with a heavy heart that I, and the Owasso community, mourn the loss of former Rep. and Dr. Dale Derby. He was a great champion of the many causes of our city and the state of Oklahoma. He was a friend to many, an outstanding physician, and a dedicated family man. Whether it was to his country, his patients, or in his church, Dr. Derby dedicated his life to serving others. Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to his family.”

Derby, 72, represented the district after succeeding his son, former Rep. David Derby, R-Owasso, who represented the district from 2006 to 2016.