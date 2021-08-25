Posted: Aug 25, 2021 10:57 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 10:57 AM

Ty Loftis

The Quail Place Tributary Drainage Project was originally supposed to be complete in March, but work is still being done and is expected to continue for the next four months.

This was a project approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election and consists of improvements to the drainage systems in the Woodland Park area. Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville, Micah Siemers explains why the project has taken longer than expected.

“Pretty early into the project, we realized why the channel wasn’t constructed deeper in the first place. Rain was the biggest problem when the project began. Then, once it started to dry up, we hit rock.”

Work had gotten underway in November.