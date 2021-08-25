Posted: Aug 25, 2021 11:15 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 11:23 AM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey man has been arrested on drug charges by the Caney Police Department in Kansas.

According to a police report, the CPD conducted a routine traffic stop on Tuesday that led to the arrest of 58-year-old Kelly Stokes. Police stopped Stokes at 6th and McGee in Caney for an equipment violation. Officers also determined that Stokes was driving on a suspended driver's license.

A search of the vehicle revealed what was suspected to be marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Stokes was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked on recommended charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and Driving on a Suspended Driver's License.

The charging recommendations have been forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney's Office.