Posted: Aug 25, 2021 12:43 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 12:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America in Bartlesville will host open houses for those looking to sign their kiddos up into a local scouting program.

Cub Scout Pack 15’s Open House will take place at East Cross United Methodist Church, 820 S. Madison Boulevard. This will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is for boys and girls from kindergarten to 5th grade. For more information, click here.

Cub Scout Pack 150’s Open House will be held at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 801 SE Washington Blvd. This will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is for boys and girls from kindergarten to 5th grade. For more information, click here.

Pack 12’s Open House will be held at Wilson Elementary School, 245 N. Spruce Avenue. This will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. For more information, click here.

Needing some inspiration to sign your child up in scouting? You can watch the informational videos below :

