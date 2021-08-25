Posted: Aug 25, 2021 1:17 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Representative Kevin Hern spoke at a press conference held by the Republican Study Committee on Tuesday that focused on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan that is working its way through Congress. Rep. Hern serves as the Budget and Spending Task Force Chairman within RSC. He says the plan is blatant contempt for the American taxpayer.

During the press conference, Rep. Hern said they do not accept Pelosi’s agenda. He said they will not be on the hook for Biden’s failures, and that they “sure as hell” do not consent to this kind of reckless, wasteful, useless spending in our nation’s capital.

When looking at the budget plan the Democrats are putting forward, Rep. Hern said it’s clear they have no respect for the taxpayer.

Rep. Hern has spent the first five months of 2021 as the Republican Study Committee Budget and Spending Task Force chair working alongside many of the incredible men and women on the RSC budget. He quoted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the press conference, saying “show me your budget, I’ll show you your values.” He said her budget shows them that she wants to bankrupt America, an atrocity for the American people.

According to Hern, far too many Democrats have forgotten this most basic fact: the US government has no money of our own. Hern said every dollar comes from the American taxpayers. He said $3.5 trillion is an unimaginable sum, more than any of them can fathom. He said that money isn’t coming out of thin air – it’s going to come from you.

Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, families in Hern’s home state of Oklahoma received an average tax cut of $1,700. Hern said Pelosi’s budget would reverse that tax relief and place the burden of her unpopular agenda on American families. He said every American family has to live within their means, or else accumulate debt. He added that your debts impact your credit and your budget, and if you have debts, your family must adjust spending levels to accommodate paying off debt.

Like every American family, Rep. Hern said the government has to factor in the debt to the decisions they make. However, Hern said Democrats like to act like our debts don’t exist. He said they think that it’s impossible for the United States to default on our debts, that they can spend as much as they want, when they want, with no consequences.

When Rep. Hern first came to Congress at the beginning of 2019, he said our national debt was $19 trillion. By next year, America will hit $34 trillion.

Hern said Congress has spent $13.3 trillion of your money on COVID relief programs, yet only 8.7 trillion of those dollars have actually been put to use. He said this monstrous package is nothing more than a wish-list for the fringe left.

“I’ve spent the last several weeks back home in Oklahoma, talking with Republicans, Democrats, and people who couldn’t give a hoot about politics – none of them want what’s in this bill. They don’t want to see this kind of spending,” Hern said.

Rep. Hern said Pelosi and Biden are catering to the few vocal members of the far left, and they’re leaving the vast majority of Americans behind in the process. He said a drastic expansion of the federal government is not what we need. He said The Green New Deal is not what the American people want.