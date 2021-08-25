Posted: Aug 25, 2021 1:56 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 1:56 PM

Garrett Giles

Work on the road to Silverlake Cemetery at Hillcrest in Washington County has begun.

This project is possible thanks to a $15,000 donation from the Delaware Tribe that was given to Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier in late-June. Commissioner Bouvier says the purpose of the project is to keep the past near and dear to our hearts. He said it is nice to work with people that make projects like this possible.

Commissioner Bouvier said the goal is to black top the road as soon as possible. He said there will be easier access to the cemetery once they are able to lay the black top down.

Assistant Chief Brad Killscrow and Tribal Council Treasurer Rusty Creed-Brown were the leading members of the Delaware Tribe that presented the $15,000 donation to Commissioner Bouvier.

Pictured above from left to right: Commissioner Mike Bouvier, Assistant Chief Brad Killscrow, Tribal Council Treasurer Rusty Creed-Brown.