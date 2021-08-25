Posted: Aug 25, 2021 3:36 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 4:12 PM

Garrett Giles

At least 84 students and 16 staff members in the Bartlesville Public Schools district have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of school.

Bartlesville Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley said their data is posted on their website - BPSLEARN.com. McCauley said they track all of Bartlesville and Washington County's COVID-19 numbers on top of all the in-school data that they collect. He said they continue to navigate the pandemic to serve their students, staff and community to the best of their ability.

Bartlesville Public Schools has been in session for two weeks as classes started on Thursday, Aug. 12. Again, you can look at the data on COVID-19 at Bartlesville Public Schools at BPSLEARN.com.