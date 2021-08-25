Posted: Aug 25, 2021 3:45 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 3:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Hills State Park will play host to the Osage Nation 5K Buffalo Run on Saturday, October 2nd. This event is being put on by the Osage Nation Diabetes Program. Registration is available now and you can also sign up on the day of the event beginning at 6:45 a.m. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Medals will be given out to first, second and third place winners in each age group and the top two male and female finishers overall will receive gift certificates. T-shirts are available while they last and for more information, you can call the Osage Nation Diabetes Program at 918-287-5525. Parking costs $10.