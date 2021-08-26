Posted: Aug 26, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2021 10:57 AM

Garrett Giles

The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville reminds you that the always popular Harley Party will be held in September.

You must be 21 to attend the event, which is set for Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6:00 p.m. at a new location. The event will take place at Bartlesville Cycle Sports, 231 NE Washington Boulevard.

There will be a dinner, drinks, music, and an auction. You even have a chance to ride away with a new Harley Davidson. You don’t have to be present to win. Tickets to the Harley Party cost $40 each.

For more information, visit BvilleHarleyParty.org.