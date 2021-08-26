Posted: Aug 26, 2021 2:50 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2021 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Huskies are coming into the season with high expectations after going 12-1 a year ago. The Huskies start the 2021 campaign with a home game against Perry on Friday evening from Ormond-Beach Memorial Stadium and after a successful scrimmage last week, Coach Matt Hennesy is ready to see his team perform well when it counts most.

Hennesy went on to talk about the importance of being able to move around some of his offensive and defensive players to give them breaks as the game goes on.

A year ago, Pawhuska defeated Perry 64-7. The Huskies scored 44 points in the second quarter to get the victory. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 and KPGMTV.com.