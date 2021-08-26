Posted: Aug 26, 2021 3:46 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2021 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Arvest Wealth Management Regional Manager Josh Randolph and Arvest Mortgage Manager Sonya Reed presented the check to Jim Dunn, President of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

In a statement, Randolph said:

“We are happy to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to further the education of young adults in our area.”

The funds from the Arvest Foundation will be used to provide scholarship opportunities for area students. Oklahoma Wesleyan University offers over 30 bachelor’s degrees, as well as graduate and professional studies.

OKWU President Dunn had the following statement:

“The generosity of the Arvest Foundation toward student scholarships at Oklahoma Wesleyan University is a game changer as students continue to develop in their educational pursuit. This donation will enable many students to receive grants making their degree work become even more affordable in their time at OKWU. We are extremely grateful for the Arvest Foundation and its investment in our students’ lives.”