Posted: Aug 27, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 8:05 AM

Tom Davis

Saturday, September 11, 2021 is the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Jane Sears and Michael Secora, Executive Director of Lowe Family Young Scholars Program issued the inviation for all the bring a lawn chair attend the 9/11 Twentieth Year Memorial.

The special event will be held downtown at Unity Square from 9am-10am for this commemoration event to remember all of the lives lost during this tragedy.

May we never forget the impact of this day and the unity it instilled in the lives of all United States citizens.

The morning will include flag planting, opening comments, 21 Gun Salute and a flag retirement.