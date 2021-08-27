Posted: Aug 27, 2021 1:17 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 1:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt recently visited Prairie Surf to announce to the world that Oklahoma is open and ready for the film industry.

Stitt boasted that films such as "Minari," "Stillwater," and "Killers of the Flower Moon," have all been filmed throughout Oklahoma. He said Oklahoma's business friendly attitude is already attracting "Top 10" movie talent.

Senate Bill 608, the Filmed in OK Act, boasts a $30 million rebate fund for productions filmed in Oklahoma with strategic upticks for filming on certified sound stages, using post-production/music, filming a TV series or 3-plus picture deal and filming in rural communities. Stitt said Oklahoma-based businesses such as Prairie Surf, Green Pastures and Red Clay have perfectly built the foundation for the State.