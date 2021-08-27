Posted: Aug 27, 2021 2:53 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 2:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Courtroom renovations at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Bartlesville will become more of a reality on Monday, Aug. 30.

The Washington County Commissioners are scheduled to open bids for renovations to be made to the courthouse's courtrooms. This agenda item is set to take place at 10:00 a.m.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap has said in the past that the goal has been to start the project in early August or early September. He wants the public to know that they are moving forward and doing all that they can as fast as they can.

Stout Construction demolished the old Washington County Election Board offices in the courthouse over Memorial Day weekend in May. This was done to make way for the renovations to take place at the courthouse

In March, Commissioner Dunlap said the hope is to remodel the first and second floor of the courthouse. Dunlap said they could turn the second floor into one large courtroom. He said they could make two smaller courtrooms on the first floor for traffic fines and items of similar severity.

The work will be bid as a night time project. The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

To view the Commissioners entire agenda, click here.