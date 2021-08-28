Posted: Aug 28, 2021 6:09 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2021 6:22 PM

Paddle boats were taken for a test drive on Bartlesville’s City-owned Lee Lake on Saturday evening.

In a video released on the Facebook page “Lee Lake Paddle Boats – Coming Soon,” a paddle boat can be seen going out for a test run. In July, the Bartlesville City Council approved of a business plan that includes the construction of a two-story floating dock that can anchor up to 10 paddle boats and one pontoon. The company may eventually rent out kayaks.

You can view the video that was released on Saturday evening below.

Lee Lake Paddle Boats will operate year-round, with rental rates starting at $10 per 30 minutes and special rates offered for a monthly membership or large groups. The boats sit up to four people, carrying a maximum weight of 650 pounds, and have pedals in the front seats and a two-branch canopy.

The pontoon boat will host the rental office. The upper deck of the dock will serve as an observation area and can be rented for parties.

The Bartlesville City Council agreed to lease the space to businessman David Valdez for up to five years. The Bartlesville Park Board will reassess the lease annually.