Posted: Aug 30, 2021 1:27 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2021 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 cases have went down across Osage County from a week ago, this according to stats obtained by District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney. He goes on to detail how things are going right now.

Even with case numbers going down, the number of deaths across the county did rise over the past week.