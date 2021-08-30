Posted: Aug 30, 2021 1:31 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2021 1:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) is looking to upgrade its storm siren system.

WCEM Deputy Director Eric Ashlock said they are in the process of doing a notice of intent with the State in order to obtain hazard mitigation funding to upgrade the sirens. Ashlock said the software would be the primary upgrade for the siren system. He said they will also look to upgrade the two-way communications between the sirens and the activation control boxes.

WCEM will combine the Emergency Operation Center's efforts with small towns and rural fire departments in the area. Ashlock said it would give them redundancies and some additional capabilities that they don't already have at their disposal. He said they have been trying to identify some areas that are underserved that they can augment in the future as well.

Safety is a major priority at WCEM. Ashlock said there are a couple of rural fire departments that have to physically go to a siren site and throw a switch to turn it on during a storm. He said the last place they want first responders to be in is a metal building to turn on a storm siren when a storm is bearing down on them; he said it defeats the purpose.

The new system gives WCEM and rural fire departments the capability to remotely activate certain storm sirens in Washington County. The Washington County Commissioner unanimously approved for WCEM to proceed with the notice of intent and begin the process of securing funds to upgrade the storm siren system.