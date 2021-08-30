Posted: Aug 30, 2021 1:59 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2021 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent was at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting giving a review of the financial report from the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year. Vincent said they were unable to spend over $200,000 last year because they received too much funding.

Vincent was assured that these funds will be carried over and can be used whenever Vincent feels like the money becomes necessary to utilize.