Posted: Aug 30, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2021 2:19 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with a felony count of indecent exposure during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Kenneth Wright appeared in court out of custody after posting a $25,000 bond.

Court documents allege that at a residence on the 4700 block of Barlow Drive Wright exposed himself to a 15-year-old victim. Wright walked into a room occupied by the girl when he was allegedly not wearing any clothes. The alleged incident occurred in May.

A protective order has been filed on behalf of the girl and her mother. The victim’s claim that the defendant has abused and stalked them since they left the home. A condition of no contact is a stipulation for Wright’s bond. He is due back in court on October 29.