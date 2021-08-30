Posted: Aug 30, 2021 3:56 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2021 4:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) has released video surveillance from a recent burglary incident that took place at the ASAP General Store along Nowata Road.

Video surveillance of the suspect released by the BPD can be viewed here.

Bartlesville Radio reported on this story on Friday. BPD Captain Jay Hastings told KWON that a witness reported that the front door to the convenience store had been smashed. Hastings said the incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. He said someone threw a rock through the front window of the filling station.

On Friday, Capt. Hastings said they would have officers patrol convenience stores in the area to see if they can figure out who committed this burglary.

Video surveillance from the store shows a man wearing a grey hoodie with a black zip-up jacket enter the store. Capt. Hastings said the man was then seen heading east towards the nearby O'Reilly Auto Parts. He said the suspect stole approximately $1,000 to $2,000 worth of cigarette cartons.

Video footage obtained by the BPD also shows a red car in the parking lot east of the ASAP store during the burglary.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, call the BPD's Detective Division and ask for Detective Lewis. The number to call is 918.338.4018.