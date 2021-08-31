Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Parker Cracks Lions 53-Man Roster

News

Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:48 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 11:48 AM

OKWU Students Go Back to School

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Wesleyan University headed back to school this week. President Jim Dunn is glad to be back on campus and says the first couple of days have went well.

 

Dunn says that he has seen a dramatic rise in enrollment from the past academic year as well.

 

Dunn added that in the near future, they will be looking to make renovations to the outdoor athletic venues and begin looking at housing needs as well. 


« Back to News