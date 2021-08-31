Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:12 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Another step was taken on Monday to fix the roadway at N. 52nd West Ave. in Osage County as Board members approved a $33,800 payment for 770 tons of asphalt to be laid in that area. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explains what the asphalt will be used for.

The county will not get re-reimbursed for this money.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County District 2 Facebook Page.)