Posted: Sep 01, 2021 10:33 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2021 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Tulsa Recycling and Transfer Center is partially open after the building experienced a fire in April that caused electrical damage and caused the center to close. Even with this, the Bartlesville Recycling Center remains closed at this time.

Public Works Director Keith Henry says the Tulsa Center is currently accepting cardboard for processing and hope to add more shortly.

“TRT is limited in the materials they can accept and won’t be fully operational until the end of the year at the earliest. Because our drop-off center can’t be staffed and monitored to ensure that no other items are placed in the recycle bins, we will remain closed until TRT is fully operational.”

City staff are continuing to look at other options, but Henry reminds the public that they can use private companies.