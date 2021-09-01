Posted: Sep 01, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2021 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Alumni Association (BAA) is becoming more of a reality and aims to re-connect the Sooner Spartans, Col-Hi Wildcats and Bartlesville Bruins with the district.

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) has been working hard to make the Bartlesville Alumni Association possible. BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis said they wanted to make a resource for alums in the community and across the country. She said the primary objective is to get alumni re-engaged with Bartlesville Public Schools while providing a mentorship opportunity for seniors at Bartlesville High School that connects them to Bartlesville alums that work in a particular field or who went to a particular college.

The other purpose of the Bartlesville Alumni Association is to provide an open line of communication for alumni that are looking to put on a high school reunion for their graduating class.

Outreach has been the first step of creating the Bartlesville Alumni Association. Ellis said they wanted to reach out to as many alumni as they could find with a survey. Out of 14,000 alumni that were sent a survey, Ellis said over 800 alumni responded. She said they have had great feedback from alumni that are mostly living in Oklahoma and Texas, but they have heard back from Bartlesville graduates from all over the country as well.

Bartlesville Alumni Association memberships are free, however, you can pay a membership fee for great perks. Ellis said free memberships are available because the main point of BAA is to get together and re-connect. She said they will hold a more structured launch of the BAA in a couple weeks.

For more information, you can visit the Bartlesville Alumni Association's Facebook page here. You can also visit the Bartlesville Alumni Association's website here. More membership information can be found on the BAA's website.