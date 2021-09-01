Posted: Sep 01, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2021 10:37 AM

Tom Davis

Tickets for OKM's Oktoberfest will be available online soon.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, OKM's Development Director Mikala Curless reminded all that Oktoberfest will be held on Saturday, October 2, from 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at 2nd and Dewey (from Cooper & Mill around the corner to Crossing Second).

Log on to okmmusic.org (click on the Oktoberfest link) for ticket availability.

Mikala listed attractions for the event:

Live Music/Bands: Gast Blaskapelle (all three are coming back), Gast Dancers and Mach Schnell

Games: Adult games range: $ 5 - $ 20 Kinder: $ Free - $ 5 (ZuFall only) SpaB $ 1 - $ 5 (All games will have prizes awarded to its winners by way of Cash, Gift Certificates, Toys, and more)

Kinder Tent (Children’s Tent): Face painting, duck game, Lebkuchen decorating (coloring heart cookie), Kazoos, bouncy house, bouncy slide,

Spaß Tent (Student Tent): Money machine, Rootbeer pong, large lawn games, phone scavenger hunt, archery, bouncy house, bouncy slide, basketball

Adult: Penny Toss (new), Beer Blind Tasting (new), Hammerschlagen, Beer Stein Competition, Beer Stein Relay, Chicken dance competition

Everyone: ZuFall (old fashion cake walk but with prizes other than cakes)

Raffle: Bright Cellars Wine Club for a Year (6 bottles every month for a year) and Yeti Filled with German Food Goodies

Live Auction: Bedlam Tickets 2 football tickets to the OSU v. OU game, in Stillwater on November 27 at 12:00 p.m. – maybe the last Bedlam game – check out our website for more details.

Food: Price’s Meat Market (brats, knackwurst, German potato salad, sauerkraut, hotdogs); Crossing Second (Pretzels, Beirocks, and Apple Streudel); The Eatery: Sweet treats; and possibly a Coffee Truck!

Beer: Partnering with Cooper and Mill, the Nook, and Scissortail

Sneak Peak: Cooper and Mill will be featuring an Oktoberfest Beer and a Snitch Beer

Wine: Crossing Second will serve German wines

OKM will have hand sanitization stations and will have masks for those who need one and OKM encourages Patrons to stay home if they are sick

Corporate & Patron Tents are still available. Contact OKM Music for details at hello@okmmusic.org or 918-336-9900

OKM Thanks its many sponsors:

Arvest Bank

Bottenfield Construction

Brad Doenges of Doenges Family & Auto

Bravura Dansu

Brian Kennedy of Farmers Insurance

Crossing 2nd

Cooper & Mill Brewery

Honey's Flowers

Mary Lynn Mihm Attorney at Law

Moxie on Second

Roto Rooter Plumbing & Drain Service

Accenture

Conoco Phillips

DSR

Ernst & Young

Keleher Outdoor Advertising

Phillips 66