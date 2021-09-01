Posted: Sep 01, 2021 2:00 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2021 2:01 PM

Max Gross

Two local Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilors were appointed to leadership roles within the council this week. Victoria Vazquez, District 11 was elected to the role of the council’s Deputy Speaker which she had previously held. Vazquez represents a large portion of Washington and Nowata County in her district.

Vazquez said in a statement: “I’m extremely humbled and proud to have the confidence of my peers on the Tribal Council to once again elect me as the Deputy Speaker.”

Dora Patzkowski was named the secretary of the council. She serves district 12 of the Cherokee Nation which covers the eastern portion of Nowata County. She has been integral for securing donation funds for many county offices and schools in Nowata County.

Patzkowski said she looks forward to the coming years and her new role.