Posted: Sep 02, 2021 4:33 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 4:33 AM

Tom Davis

UPDATE: Fox News reported Wednesday that Mullin finally confirmed he was “heading home” after going dark for several hours on Tuesday while he took part in a reported trip to rescue Americans from the country that is now under Taliban control. The Georgian Embassy in the U.S. told Fox News that Mullin had been in Tbilisi, Georgia over the weekend.

As We Reported on Wednseday:

According to a Washington Post report, Mullin had landed in Tajikistan en route to Afghanistan, and ran into trouble at the U.S. embassy there when trying to get a large sum of cash into Afghanistan. Mullin reportedly planned to hire a helicopter to enter Afghanistan and rescue five American citizens – a woman, and her four children, and he sought the ambassador's help, the Washington Post reported. He reportedly sought the ambassador's assistance in bypassing Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits, and allegedly threatened the ambassador and staff when they told him no.

Mullin's office issued this statement Wednesday morning:

“Congressman Mullin has been and is currently completely safe. He and the Office of Oklahoma’s Second District will continue to do anything in our power to bring home all Americans from the war zone that President Biden abandoned. The safety and security of the American people will always be his top priority. We have no further comment at this time.” Meredith Blanford, Communications Director