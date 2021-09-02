Posted: Sep 02, 2021 4:35 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 4:35 AM

Tom Davis

A half-million dollar donation was made this week by Phillips 66 to the American Red Cross to help relief efforts with Hurricane Ida recovery.

“We stand with our many employees, friends and neighbors across southeastern Louisiana,” said Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. “We know it’s going to take the combined efforts of many to get through the coming weeks, and we’re grateful to the Red Cross and others on the ground making sure those affected can start to rebuild their lives and communities.”