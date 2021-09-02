Posted: Sep 02, 2021 7:31 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 7:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Fire Department will be sending a team of firefighters to Louisiana on Friday to help with Hurricane Ida relief and clean up.

The BFD team will be clearing debris and covering/patching roofs damaged by the storm. If you would like to donate items such as tarps, nails, screws, or bottled waters, you can drop by the Central Fire Station at 601 S. Johnstone Avenue.