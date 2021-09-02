Posted: Sep 02, 2021 8:10 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 8:25 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Director if Operations Christina Bishop announced that Elder Care is hiring.

Director Bishop invites those who are looking for a new job or a career change to log on to https://abouteldercare.org/careers/ for more information in several positions that have openned.

Christina Bishop was very excited to talk about the benefits of the DayBreak program at Elder Care.

DayBreak offers compassion and peace of mind to families caring for loved ones in their own homes. We provide social interaction and therapeutic activities for adults of various levels of physical and cognitive abilities who may need supervised care in a safe, supportive environment during the week. Our goal is to help families find a positive balance between caring for a loved one in the home with their own family, home and work responsibilities.

DayBreak at Elder Care is offering short-term respite care Monday through Friday 7:30am-5:30pm. Caregivers can bring their loved ones in for one day or as many days as necessary in order to take care of their own needs.

Respite care provides a “short break” for caregivers who are caring for family members, usually in their own homes. While caring for loved ones can be very rewarding, sometimes the caregivers need time to take care of themselves.

The focus of short-term respite care is often on the caregiver who may be getting the break, but the participant who is receiving the care is rewarded as well. At DayBreak, participants eat a nutritious meal, socialize with friends, participate in group activities, take part in therapeutic art and even exercise while they spend the day at DayBreak.

For more information on costs and arrangements for short-term respite care at DayBreak Monday through Friday please call Elder Care at 918-336-8500 or email: