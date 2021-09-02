Posted: Sep 02, 2021 11:30 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 12:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District Two is seeking $21,500 from the Rural Economic Action Plan Fund for the removal of a timber and stell bridge.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution for the REAP application this week. Commissioner Mike Bouvier said they will remove the Fish Creek bridge, which is located just over two miles south of Highway 60 on County Road 4000. He said they will replace the bridge with a low-water crossing. The funds will also be used for approachments and rip rap abutment.

The project is anticipated benefit 127 people. Washington County District Two will fund any additional needs for the project if the REAP application is approved. Washington County will work to complete the project.