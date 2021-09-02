Posted: Sep 02, 2021 11:30 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 11:30 AM

Ty Loftis

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Barnsdall High School Lower Gym next Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. In light of Hurricane Ida coming through Louisiana and remnants of the storm impacting the northeastern parts of the United States, Jen Hale with the American Red Cross talks about the importance of giving blood during this time.

Sign-up at redcrossblood.org and walk-in appointments are also welcome.