Posted: Sep 02, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 2:23 PM

Max Gross

The first degree murder trial against Dalton Taylor of Bartlesville is coming to an end. Closing arguments and jury instructions were the focus of the afternoon session at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

The fourth day of the trial will be the final day. Once the jury is sent to deliberate they cannot leave until a verdict has been reached. The prosecution estimates that the deliberations could go into Thursday evening.

Taylor is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Speck in alley way on 8th Street in July 2019. Two co-defendants have already entered guilty pleas on lesser charges related to the incident. If convicted, Taylor faces a minimum sentence of life in prison.