Posted: Sep 02, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville will be holding drawings for ten duck blinds at Hudson Lake on Friday, October 22nd beginning at 9 a.m. The drawing will be held at the boat ramp and you must pay $10 if your name is drawn.

All duck hunters who receive a spot must make all improvements and repairs necessary to their blind. No more than 30 decoys can be used by each individual. During duck hunting season, hunters can get to their location 30 minutes before sunrise. Hunting ends at noon.

Any leftover blinds will be available for purchase at Bartlesville's City Hall on a first-come, first-serve basis. For information regarding State duck hunting regulations, go to wildlifedepartment.com.