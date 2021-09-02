Posted: Sep 02, 2021 2:35 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 2:57 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman with an extensive legal history in Washington County was arrested on a $150,000 warrant for a stalking charge. Crystal Browning appeared in court on Thursday where she was charged with a felony count of stalking.

According to an affidavit, the victim claimed that Browning was across the street and yelling at children playing in the front yard. The victim stated that he had a protective order against Browning that she was in violation of.

The victim had reported seven previous incidents where Browning has attempted to make contact. He claims it has become impossible for him and his family to live a normal life because they are in constant fear of Browning.

The defendant has been arrested more than 10 times in the last 12 months. She remains in custody on the bond set by the $150,000 warrant.