Posted: Sep 03, 2021 9:54 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2021 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

Asphalt is finally being poured on an Osage County road that caved in just over a month ago. Paving began on N. 52nd W. Ave. on Wednesday and a second layer of asphalt is being poured today. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explains what they are doing.

Talburt reminds the public that the road won't be open over the holiday weekend and encourages everyone to avoid walking around the barricades, as that will only prolong the process.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County District Two.)