Posted: Sep 03, 2021 10:48 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2021 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

At Nowata High School, it's "Throwback Spirit Day." Students wear old or new Ironmen gear.

Homecoming royalty interviews conclude on Real Country KRIG 104.9 on Friday night at 5:17 with Alisseondra Mathis and Emmett Sells compliments of Totel CSI, Bartnet IP and Anderson Processing.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. and coronation will take place during half time.