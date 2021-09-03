News
Local News
Posted: Sep 03, 2021 10:48 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2021 10:48 AM
Nowata Homecoming Interviews Conclude on Friday
Garrett Giles
At Nowata High School, it's "Throwback Spirit Day." Students wear old or new Ironmen gear.
Homecoming royalty interviews conclude on Real Country KRIG 104.9 on Friday night at 5:17 with Alisseondra Mathis and Emmett Sells compliments of Totel CSI, Bartnet IP and Anderson Processing.
Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. and coronation will take place during half time.
« Back to News