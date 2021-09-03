Posted: Sep 03, 2021 11:13 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2021 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank has named Matt Kendall president and CEO of Arvest’s mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Company, a role he has filled on an interim basis since February.

Kendall has 28 years of industry experience, including serving as president and CEO of Waco Title Company and as executive director of administrative operations for Arvest’s mortgage division. In his new role, Kendall is accountable for directing management teams and operations for Arvest’s mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Company.

“Matt graciously stepped in to lead on an interim basis and we have seen great progress in a number of our key initiatives since that time,” said Matt Machen, regional executive for enhanced banking services at Arvest. “We are confident that under his continued leadership we will maintain the positive momentum his team has created and position ourselves for future success.”

Arvest’s mortgage division is on pace to originate more than $3 billion in mortgages for the second consecutive year and currently services more than 77,000 loans for $10-plus billion. Arvest Central Mortgage Company services and subservices $56-plus billion in mortgages for more than 270,000 customers.

Kendall earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and business, with an emphasis in accounting, at Hendrix College. He is a board member for the Teen Action Support Center and JMC Innovation Scholars and is a past president of the Open Avenues Foundation board of directors, among other civic endeavors.

Kendall and his wife, Rebecca, have two sons.