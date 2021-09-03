Posted: Sep 03, 2021 12:56 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2021 12:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, September 7, due to the Labor Day holiday. Their meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

The Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding reimbursement from the Cherokee Nation to Washington County District One for the Copan Wildlife Management Road. The Commissioners may approve another resolution for reimbursement for the Cherokee Nation for Washington County District Three for West 3000 Road.