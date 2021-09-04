Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Sep 04, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2021 10:20 AM

Ribbon Cutting at New Welcome Center at Woolaroc Named after Bob Fraser

Tom Davis / Garret Giles
The weather was perfect for the ribbon cutting of the new welcome center at Woolaroc on Saturday.
The event came with a bit of a surprise when prior to the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, it was announced that the welcome center is being named after long-time CEO of the Frank Phillips Foundation, which oversees Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve and the Frank Phillips Hom, Bob Fraser.
 
Mr. Fraser, who recently retired from his post as CEO,  was caught off guard a bit, but gracefully accepted the honor.
 

 
Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve's new Welcome Center is open to the public.
 
You can read an in-depth report on the Welcome Center at Woolaroc that Bartlesville Radio wrote in June 2020 here.
 
Woolaroc is located on State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Barnsdall.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

