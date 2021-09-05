Posted: Sep 05, 2021 1:00 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2021 1:04 PM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville man is dead following an apparent hit and run on Sunday.

OHP says a male, age 58, of Bartlesville, OK was struck by an unknown vehicle on Sunday as he was walking along US 75 near 4001 Road approximately 7 miles south of Ramona, OK in Washington County.

The man, whose name is being witheld until notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation.