Posted: Sep 05, 2021 1:24 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2021 1:24 PM
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips "Light Up the Blue"
Ascension St. John invites you to join a regional effort to honor healthcare workers and first responders by lighting up your building in blue on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. In addition to lighting up the skies, you and your employees are invited to join one of our prayer services which will be held outside each of our hospitals.
Ascension St. John is hosting prayer services for healthcare workers and first responders outside Ascension St. John in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Sapulpa, Bartlesville and Nowata.
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville is planning a prayer service on Tuesday, September 14th at 8pm at JP (on the helipad) with hopes that our community can "light up blue."
The hospitals have invited our amazing nurses, doctors, physicians, techs and staff as well as local health systems, elected officials, community partners, and local churches to partner with them for this event.
They will have luminaries and blue ribbons for community members to take home to place on your front porch or in a window. Instead of candles, (due to wind) they will hand out glow sticks and they also plan to put out luminary bags on the sidewalk (with glow sticks and sand inside). A local church will be invited to play music at each location. During the prayer service, we will have a moment of silence to honor the lives lost to COVID-19.
ASJJP encourages you to post photos and videos of your vigil and use the hashtag #AscensionStJohn and tag Ascension St. John on social media so that our healthcare workers and first responders can see your support during this challenging time.
ASJJP hopes you’ll join us in honoring our first responders and healthcare workers by lighting up the sky in blue and getting your COVID-19 vaccination.
