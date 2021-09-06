Posted: Sep 06, 2021 9:30 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2021 9:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Giddy up! Everyone is going to want to gallop on into Martha’s Task this September for a new event happening in the nonprofit organization’s store and online.

Martha’s Task Western Days will include a special sale of Western themed items created by the organization’s seamstresses and emergency assistance clients, along with fun music and treats. The event is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Sept. 20-24 at 718 S. Johnstone. There will also be an online auction of items to raise funds for programs, which runs through 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at 32auctions.com/MarthasTaskWesternDays.

Executive Director Laura Walton said they wanted to try something different that matches some of the Western events in the area as we continue to come out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are really excited about our new event,” Walton said. “Our seamstresses are loving the chance to be creative with special trim and fabric to make some fabulous new items that will be for sale in our store. Every purchase made in the store and in the online auction benefit Martha’s Task clients and programs.”

Visitors coming to the Western Days event will find aprons, microwave bowls, hot pads, baby bibs and more created in fabrics with cowboys and cowgirls and Native American prints. There are also some new southwest ponchos made in an advanced class and some specialty purses and tote bags.

Martha’s Task has been serving the Bartlesville area for 21 years having been incorporated as a nonprofit in June 2000. The organization is dedicated to helping low income women improve their lives through sewing and crafts. Items purchased at Martha’s Task benefit the clients and the programs in which they learn new skills.

To learn more about the organization, visit marthastask.com or call 918.336.8275. To learn more about Western Days, visit Martha’s Task on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updated news about plans, merchandise and the auction.