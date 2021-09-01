Posted: Sep 06, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2021 10:06 AM

The Bartlesville City Council may approve a proposal from the Bartlesville Development Authority to provide up to 50 inbound HeraSoft employees with relocation incentives in their next meeting.

While the item will be presented by BDA President David Wood, Board Member Chris Batchelder shared his excited recently about the cyber-security company choosing Bartlesville to be the home of its new headquarters. Batchelder said the BDA is excited to partner with HeraSoft and its leadership to recruit employees to the community. He said they want to do whatever they can to support the technology secter and the cyber-security industry.

From there, the Bartlesville City Council may take action to accept an in-kind donation from ConocoPhillips for two tracts of land and structures totaling approximately eight acres and a market value of over $141,000 to support aviation operations at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport. This includes vehicles and equipment.

Airport Director Mike Richardson will present the item. He talks about the amount of business that comes in and out of the airport.

A franchise agreement with Clarity Telecom, LLC for the construction and operation of a cable system may be approved as well. The ordinance, if approved, would grant a non-execlusive permit to Clarity Telecom, LLC.

The Bartlesville City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will convene in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.

