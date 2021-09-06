Posted: Sep 06, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2021 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education may meet in executive session in their next meeting to perform its quarterly evaluation of Superintendent Vince Vincent.

The Board may take action to terminate a lease agreement with the Washington County Commissioners for the property listed as the North Free Fair Facility Parking Lot as well. There may even be action on an agreement to enter into the School-Based Health Services Program with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and Public Consulting Group.

The DPS Board of Education will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the Administration Building at #1 Bulldogger Road.