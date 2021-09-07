Posted: Sep 07, 2021 9:23 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour comes to Tulsa this weekend!

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour stops for *ONE NIGHT ONLY*, Saturday, September 11, 2021, 7:00pm at the BOK Center, 200 S Denver Ave., in Tulsa.

Tickets available now at the BOK Center Box Office, and www.ticketmaster.com.

We spoke with Billie Shea who drives the world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos, on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday. Listen to the podcast here.

Line Up and Other Acts

The King of the Monster Trucks, the one who started it all, Bigfoot!

The monster-sized dump truck, Dirt Crew

The world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos

The dinosaur-themed Jurassic Attack

The awe-inspiring driving of Wrecking Machine

And the unpredictable Twisted Addiction

PLUS, the high-flying, gravity-defying Freestyle Motocross team

*Lineup subject to change without notice.