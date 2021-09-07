Posted: Sep 07, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

September is Workforce Development Month!

Don Morris with Oklahoma Workforce joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday to let us know about a great apprentice program they have that offers you in more than just a job, but a new career.

Morris said that learning new skills is a great way to start your career or move up at your current job. Skills training and apprenticeship programs can further your education and help you earn higher wages.

These programs teach you skills you will use throughout your career. If you are interested in earning an industry-recognized credential, we can connect you with training and education opportunities near you at https://oklahomaworks.gov/all-programs/